Burial 1.jpg

Veterans and others attended a burial service Wednesday for former Army Pfc. James W. Copeland. He was buried at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, and no family members attended.

 Rod Ford | Herald

No family members of former Army Pfc. James W. Copeland attended Wednesday’s burial service in Killeen on Wednesday, but the veteran was not buried alone.

About 75 veterans and others attended Copeland’s service at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery after officials sent out word earlier this week that no family were expected to attend — a so-called unaccompanied veteran burial.

Burial

A Vietnam veteran looks on during an unaccompanied veteran burial in Killeen on Wednesday.
