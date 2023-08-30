No family members of former Army Pfc. James W. Copeland attended Wednesday’s burial service in Killeen on Wednesday, but the veteran was not buried alone.
About 75 veterans and others attended Copeland’s service at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery after officials sent out word earlier this week that no family were expected to attend — a so-called unaccompanied veteran burial.
Veteran motorcycle groups and others attended the burial.
Copeland was born July 2, 1956, and served in the Army from April 1978 to July 1980.
Copeland received military honors, according to the Texas Veterans Land Board, which runs the cemetery.
With no next-of-kin present at the burial, the Veterans Land Board on-site representative accepted the United States flag on his behalf.
