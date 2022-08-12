A "suspect" was apprehended on a federal arrest warrant Thursday night at Fort Hood, officials said.
"A military police operations was successfully completed without incident at 9 p.m. Aug. 11 here," Fort Hood officials said in a brief news release late Thursday night. "A federal warrant was executed by multiple federal, state, county and Fort Hood military law enforcement agencies with the suspect being arrested."
