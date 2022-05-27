The U.S. federal court in Waco has sealed and removed from public court records a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety that revealed the alleged motive behind the murder of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen in 2020.
As of Thursday, the document — filed on May 19 by the defense attorney for Cecily Aguilar — was sealed. However, it was not sealed quick enough, as at least two media outlets accessed the report and wrote stories based on the court document.
According to an online article published this week by KCEN — a Temple-based NBC affiliate — police asked Aguilar during an interview why her boyfriend, Aaron Robinson, would want to kill the soldier.
“She told authorities he did it because Guillen saw a photo of Aguilar on Robinson’s phone, the document states ...‘Guillen saw Robinson’s cell phone lock screen, which contained a picture of Aguilar ... He told her he was worried about getting in trouble for violating the Army’s fraternization rules since Aguilar was still married to another soldier and he hit Guillen in the head with a hammer’.” according to the KCEN article, which was quoting the now-sealed DPS report.
KWTX published a story on May 24, also referencing the document.
Since then, the news outlet told the Herald that the document was supposed to be sealed.
“The document that was unsealed on May 19 in regards to Cecily Aguilar’s case was supposed to be a sealed document, (but) somehow someone made it public and we were able to get it,” said KWTX Assistant News Director Vinnie Winter, on Friday. “After seeing the story about it, the court asked that we remove the document because there was private information in there that they didn’t want to be posted. They asked that if we were to post it, that we redact the private information out, seeing that the document is over 200 pages we decided to keep the article up but to remove the document from our website.”
The document was a reply to the government’s response to Aguilar’s second motion to suppress evidence. That sealed motion, filed on Feb. 25, has never been available through public court records.
The Herald contacted the federal court clerk’s office with questions about the apparent error, but did not hear back by press time.
Aguilar, 23, has been in custody since her arrest on federal charges in July of 2020.
Four trial dates have been set and canceled in her case. Aguilar is facing 11 criminal counts after police said she helped Robinson dispose of Guillen’s body after he allegedly killed Guillen in a Fort Hood arms room on April 22, 2020. Police said that Aguilar also repeatedly lied during their investigation.
Months after Guillen, 20, was reported missing on April 23, 2020, her remains were discovered on June 30, 2020, by contractors working along the Leon River near Belton. On July 1, 2020, Robinson died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was confronted by Killeen police.
