FORT HOOD — Fort Hood will host the kickoff the 2023 Lemonade Day season registration Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at the Clear Creek Exchange on post.
Col. Chad R. Foster, Fort Hood garrison commander, will provide opening remarks at noon on behalf of Fort Hood leadership. Families can register youth for Lemonade Day, win prizes and participate in a scavenger hunt.
This is the seventh annual Lemonade Day registration kickoff at the Exchange. Attendees are invited to participate in the Lemmy Scavenger Hunt. The new Lemonade Day backpacks and materials will be available on-site, but virtual registration is available for families to access the My Lemonade Day app, the digital world of Lemonade Day. The first 50 registrants will receive a Lemonade Day T-shirt.
Lemonade Day is the first weekend in May. It is a free community program that is part of a national initiative dedicated to teaching youth how to start, own and operate their own business — a lemonade stand.
This year marks the 13th anniversary of the program in the Fort Hood area and is presented by First Heroes National Bank and First National Bank Texas, along with Fort Hood Family Housing and H-E-B.
On March 4, the Lemonade Day University workshop will held at the Central Texas College Mayborn Science Theater. Lemonade Day University participants will work with students from Net Impact of Central Texas College to kick off their entrepreneurial journey. Lunch will be provided for youth participants and they will also receive a free Lemonade Day T-shirt.
Lemonade Day University will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Central Texas College Mayborn Science Theater is located in Building 152, Bell Tower Drive, on the campus of CTC, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen.
