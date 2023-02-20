Lemonade Day

Benjamin Cunningham of Copperas Cove makes a recommendation to customer Riley Tomblin, a fellow entrepreneur, at his lemonade stand in May 2022.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

FORT HOOD — Fort Hood will host the kickoff the 2023 Lemonade Day season registration Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at the Clear Creek Exchange on post.

Col. Chad R. Foster, Fort Hood garrison commander, will provide opening remarks at noon on behalf of Fort Hood leadership. Families can register youth for Lemonade Day, win prizes and participate in a scavenger hunt.

