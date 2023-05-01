Homes 2.jpg

Fort Hood Familiy Housing construction workers work on the newly poured foundation to a new home being built in Chaffee Village, Fort Hood, Texas. The homes will offer open floorplans, gathering spaces for families, modern finishes, increased storage and more amenities. 

 U.S. Army photo | Samantha Harms

FORT HOOD — Lendlease, a global integrated real estate group, has announced the renaming of Fort Hood Family Housing to Cavalry Family Housing, paying homage to the installation’s rich history and legacy of the 1st Cavalry Division, the group said in a news release Monday.

The history of the 1st Cavalry Division is a story of bravery, service and sacrifice, the release noted.

