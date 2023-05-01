FORT HOOD — Lendlease, a global integrated real estate group, has announced the renaming of Fort Hood Family Housing to Cavalry Family Housing, paying homage to the installation’s rich history and legacy of the 1st Cavalry Division, the group said in a news release Monday.
The history of the 1st Cavalry Division is a story of bravery, service and sacrifice, the release noted.
From its formation in 1921 at Fort Bliss, Texas, to its current role as a highly respected division in the U.S. Army, the 1st Cavalry Division has played a significant role in defending the nation and preserving freedom. The division has served in World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam War, Gulf War and in peacekeeping missions around the world, including Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan, the release stated.
“The 1st Cavalry Division has a storied history, and we are honored to pay tribute to this legacy by renaming Fort Hood Family Housing to Cavalry Family Housing,” said Phillip Carpenter, COO of Lendlease Communities. “As a company that is dedicated to providing exceptional living experiences for military families, we recognize the importance of preserving the heritage of the communities we serve.”
According to the release, the new name reflects the pride and admiration that Lendlease Communities holds for the 1st Cavalry Division and its brave soldiers. The renaming is a testament to the enduring bond between the military and the local community.
“Cavalry Family Housing was the result of months of research and collaboration,” said Chris Albus, project director of Cavalry Family Housing. “Lendlease worked closely with our military partners, resident advisory board and our dedicated onsite employees to determine a new name that would honor the legacy of the division and create a sense of pride and belonging for our Army families.”
“The transition to Cavalry Family Housing is heavily symbolic,” said Fort Hood Garrison Commander Col. Chad R. Foster. “There are many different types of units that have served on this installation and that serve here today. Mounted forces, as embodied by the ‘CAV’ tradition, operate as a combined arms team, bringing together a wide spectrum of capabilities to fight and win on the battlefield. This is our military heritage at ‘The Great Place.’ It’s not just about the tanks, infantry, artillery and helicopters. Soldiers of all specialties serve in the ‘CAV,’ and all of them can earn their spurs. Therefore, having ‘cavalry’ part of the name for our family housing emphasizes that we are a single team working to improve the quality of life for our soldiers and their families. There is still a lot of work for us to do, but we will continue to move forward together.”
(1) comment
Its sad to see those who actually believe they're WOKE.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.