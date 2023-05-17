COPPERAS COVE — When she met and fell in love with a soldier during a trip to visit a childhood friend stationed at Fort Hood (now Fort Cavazos), New Jersey native Heather Moris had no ambitions to become a career military spouse.
She was still in nursing school back in “The Garden State” at that time and planned to convince 1st Lt. John Moris, a 1999 U.S. Military Academy at West Point graduate, to finish his initial service obligation, get out and return with her to her beloved home state, where they would spend the rest of their lives happily ever after.
“In 2000, I had come to visit (her friend) at Fort Hood, and that’s when I was introduced to my husband. They both worked together. I met him at his company picnic, and we just really connected. I remember I told my dad, ‘I think that I might marry this soldier.’ My dad said, ‘Oh, boy …’
“That was in 2000. Our love grew over a distance, and in 2001, I made the choice to move to Texas. The interesting thing about that was, where I grew up in northern New Jersey, it was on a hill and as you drove over the hill, you could see the New York City skyline. It was probably 17 miles in a straight line from our house to New York City, so it (the city) was very much a part of our lives.
“When I moved to Texas, I pulled into Fort Hood with my little U-Haul on Sept. 7. My plan then was to convince (John) to just stay in for his commitment, and then get him out and get him back to New Jersey. That was the goal, but it didn’t work out that way.
“Little did I know that four days later, I would wake up and my city was on fire, and I was away from home, and he was on lockdown at Fort Hood. Everything changed.”
That was Sept. 11, 2001, when the terrorist attacks on New York City and the Pentagon rocked the country and eventually led to the U.S. going to war in the Middle East. The couple became engaged shortly after that historic date and got married in July 2002 in the chapel at West Point.
“It was really beautiful,” Heather said. “Kind of magical, actually.”
During his 24-year career, John — now a colonel planning to retire soon — has been deployed four times to the Middle East, including the 2003 invasion of Iraq. That was a difficult time as Heather continued to learn more and more about the role of an Army officer’s wife.
“That was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” she said. “To watch that first bus drive away … I always tell people it was like the air was being sucked out of my lungs. It was scary.”
She did not grow up around any kind of military environment, Heather says, and so adjusting to her new lifestyle was a challenge.
“It was all new. Everything was different. The only military connection that I had was my grandfather. He was a field artilleryman in World War II, but he passed away when I was very little. We are a very patriotic family, but I don’t have connections to soldiers in my family,” Heather said.
“So I would say I was excited, but I also felt very intimidated by all of it. I grew up in a small town, but I always had an itch to do something different. I feel now that was God calling me and telling me, ‘Hey, I’ve got something planned for you, so I’m going to give you this personality that likes to wander.’
“As a young spouse, my husband was an officer, and I was always afraid to do the wrong thing. I tried to represent him well. I remember one of my wedding gifts he gave me — I still have it — was the green Army Wife Handbook. He was like, ‘You should probably read this.’
“There was a lot to learn — ranks and people and things like that — but the women that were around me, they helped me. So I was raised in a really nice Army environment in that way. They got me involved right away in the Family Readiness Groups, which back then were called Family Support Groups. My husband always said that he learned everything he knew from his platoon sergeant, (and) that if I wanted help, I should seek out an enlisted spouse, which is exactly what I did.
“Fortunately for me, the women that were in his unit — the wives of the leadership — really were wonderful. They weren’t the scary officer wives that people told me about. They were real women who wanted to help me learn and grow. Not just as an Army wife, but also as a person. They modeled volunteering as part of what was important in being a leader’s spouse. They just pulled me in right from the beginning.
“We grew up really poor, but my mom and dad … Their life was volunteering. We did things in our church; we helped in the community. Volunteering is in my blood, so when I showed up here, it was easy to plug in because there were so many things to be done.
“Volunteering takes time and effort and energy, but it also gives you a community of people that you’re surrounded with. That was really nice. John and I both feel that El Paso was one of the sweetest places we’ve ever lived for that reason. He wasn’t there much because his third and fourth deployment (three to Iraq and once to Afghanistan) happened there, so we didn’t see him a whole lot at Fort Bliss, but our community there was fantastic.
“It was just me and my three girls and our backyard. We got both of our two dogs in El Paso, so that was fun.”
Along with four times in Southwest Asia, John was stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky, Human Resources Command in Virginia, Fort Bliss, Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland, Korea, four different times at Fort Hood and a year in Australia.
Heather says living in “The Land Down Under” was one of the highlights of their journey for her.
“We lived in Canberra, Australia, and that is where my third daughter was born. She’s our little Aussie. We always say she was born upside down,” Heather said. “My second daughter started to talk while we were there, and she started to get a little accent as we were leaving, so that was real cute. We had a great time there.”
When she first came to central Texas, Heather worked as a nurse for Scott and White hospital in Temple, and later shifted to stay-at-home mom duties. She remembers those early days well, as a transplanted New Jersey girl suddenly immersed in what turned out to be a very different culture.
“I cried for the first three months, just about every night,” she said, laughing. “I grew up in the same house from the time I was four years old until I left home. I went to the same church my grandparents did their whole lives. I was part of a very tiny community, and being so close to my family, leaving that was hard.
“I always tell people that if you live in New Jersey your whole life, I think you need to have a passport to move from the New York metropolitan area to central Texas. I think you should know you’re moving to a very different place. Something that reminds me of that … My second nursing job was at Scott and White in Temple. In the first few months of my job there, I got written up because a patient thought I was being rude to her because I talked too fast and I didn’t say, ma’am.”
Along with her own challenges, there was the matter of raising three kids in the transient military lifestyle. All have done well, Heather says, and have even inherited the family spirit of volunteerism.
“My kids are all three good and well-adjusted … They are kind and healthy, which I’m very grateful for because that’s never promised.
“During COVID, my oldest, Emma, who is a senior, and a bunch of other military teens (across the country) got together and started a website called Bloom — our motto as a family is ‘Bloom where you’re planted’ — which is a place for kids to get support and feel connected. It’s all from a teenage perspective. She’s a staff writer for Bloom; she helps to manage the social media content.”
For more information on Bloom, go to www.bloommilitaryteens.org.
Looking back at that fateful visit to Fort Hood 23 years ago and the way it changed the direction of her life, Heather says she has no regrets whatsoever. There have been good times and bad times, but mostly good.
“I don’t know that I would change a whole lot. Some things have been hard, but … The hardest part is saying goodbye (during deployments). After that, you have a choice to make. You can choose to be sad or you can do what you need to do. John was a troop commander, and I had a bunch of family members that belonged to soldiers in his command, and I felt like we had to do things together, and that’s what we did. We made birthday boxes for the soldiers; we had picnics together.
“The nights were really hard, because it’s hard to be a mom by yourself, but I think I did the best I could do. It was hard, but there are a lot of things that are hard for people, right?
“We’ve made friends all over the world and really had a good time doing it.
“I have a really strong faith — my parents raised me that way — and as I look back, I realize that we do make plans, but God’s plans for us are what is best for our lives. If we trust him enough, we’ll see that. I think everything happens for a reason, even the hard things. Do the best that you can, where you are. I think joy is a choice, and it’s something you have to work at intentionally. We teach our girls that.”
