COPPERAS COVE — When she met and fell in love with a soldier during a trip to visit a childhood friend stationed at Fort Hood (now Fort Cavazos), New Jersey native Heather Moris had no ambitions to become a career military spouse.

She was still in nursing school back in “The Garden State” at that time and planned to convince 1st Lt. John Moris, a 1999 U.S. Military Academy at West Point graduate, to finish his initial service obligation, get out and return with her to her beloved home state, where they would spend the rest of their lives happily ever after.

1
0
0
0
0

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.