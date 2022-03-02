Gordon Logan is an Air Force veteran and lifelong supporter of the United Services Organization.
On Feb. 17 at USO Fort Hood here, that support was recognized and honored.
Soldiers eating lunch at the USO watched as Col. Chad R. Foster, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood, presented an award featuring patches representing all the major commands at the “Great Place,” to the Killeen businessman.
“A lot of what you enjoy here, today, and on a regular basis, is in large part due to his efforts and his support of this great program,” Foster told the troops. “The USO is one of the key partners here on the installation to take care of you and help you have a better day sometimes. I know when you’re out there — turning wrenches, pulling triggers, doing that hard work — it’s good to come here and get away from it all.”
Logan, who owns Sport Clips, makes a personal donation to the USO annually, as well as raises money for scholarships for troops transitioning out of the military. Through Veterans of Foreign Wars, Logan has helped raised more than $10 million in scholarship funds.
“We want to make sure the service members here at Fort Hood are well taken care of,” Logan said. “I’m just really proud to be able to help the USO and say thank you to soldiers who sacrifice so much for us.”
Logan shared that during his time in the Air Force, serving overseas in different parts of the world, the USO was always there to make him feel welcome, which is why he is such a big supporter of the organization.
“The USO is always a safe place to go to relax and feel like you’re connecting back to home,” he added.
Isabel Hubbard, executive director of USO Fort Hood–Central Region, said Logan is one individual who never says “no” when called upon. She added that she’s happy the garrison was able to thank Gordon in some small way.
“I’m very appreciative of him,” she added. “It’s just amazing what he does, and just knowing it’s for the service members. That says a lot.”
Also joining the ceremony were Randy Hardin, chairman of USO Fort Hood; and retired Maj. Gen. Bob Halverson, who also serves on the USO Fort Hood board.
“Mr. Logan is a great friend of the USO and, therefore, a great friend of Fort Hood and the U.S. Army,” Foster said. “On behalf of Lt. Gen. (Pat) White, (III Corps and Fort Hood commanding general), all of Fort Hood, and all these great soldiers and family members stationed here, thank you very much.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.