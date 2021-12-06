Mattie Leonard, a Killeen resident and U.S. Army veteran, will be having a book signing for her book “Building Me Back Brick By Brick” Dec. 17 and 18 at the Clear Creek Exchange on Fort Hood.
The book is a memoir of her struggle with addiction and her successful recovery. Leonard will be at the Exchange from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 17 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 18.
The book can be purchased on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Google books.
