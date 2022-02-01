A supervisor for the Office of the Attorney General Child Support Services in Killeen received a welcome surprise on Tuesday when one of her employees nominated her for a prestigious award.
Robyn Connors was presented the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Patriot Award by Ron Rivers, the Texas ESGR area chair. Connors was nominated by U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Luz Alvarez-Cruz.
The Patriot Award reflects the efforts made to support citizen warriors through a wide-range of measures including flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families and granting leaves of absence if needed, Rivers said. The award is presented on behalf of the Secretary of Defense.
In her nomination, Alvarez-Cruz wrote that “Mrs. Connors has been very flexible and supportive when I had last minute orders. She has always made accommodations so that I can do my military job, an example of this would be ensuring there is coverage when I am absent.
“Once I return from duty, when I have questions, she is always willing to retrain me or point to the direction of policy. Mrs. Connors, in addition, has always (been) willing to help me in my duties so that I am not feeling overwhelmed, anywhere from looking up a case to checking mail and scanning items for me.”
Connors said she was “surprised and honored” by the presentation.
Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve is the lead U.S. Defense Department program promoting cooperation and understanding between civilian employers and their National Guard and Reserve employees, according to www.esgr.mil. Established in 1972, ESGR operates within the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Reserve Affairs.
Members of the National Guard and Reserve who would like to nominate their employer for the Patriot Award can go to www.esgr.mil.
