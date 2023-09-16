As clouds hung low over Killeen on Friday, right before opening up with a burst of heavy rain, the Korean War Veterans Association Don C. Faith Chapter 222 observed a somber moment at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Seven members of the association observed National POW/MIA Recognition Day.
Veterans and elected officials have been recognizing the day — always the third Friday of September — since 1979 when President Jimmy Carter established the day, according to retired Staff Sgt. Arthur Bryan, commander of the Don C. Faith chapter.
“With the Korean War, which is considered the ‘Forgotten War,’ we have a lot of members who died during the Korean War and the remains are still being (identified) as of today,” Bryan said Friday to the Herald. “We had one who was (identified) his DNA was squared away, I think, a few months ago. And I believe that was around Georgetown.
“And they’re still using DNA and skeletal remains — photographs — things of that sort to recognize.”
As of right now, there are about 81,000 missing Americans from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War, and the Gulf Wars/other conflicts, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.
Every year for the last 30 years, leaders and forensic experts form the agency have briefed the families of the missing on the status of searches and identification of service member remains. Each family is provided an individual case summary on the status of their missing loved one, Bryan explained.
Bryan entered the Army in October 1981 and retired in 2001.
During his career, he served in Korea. Any veteran who served in Korea is eligible to join the Korean War Veterans Association.
Fighting in the Korean War lasted from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953. An armistice halted fighting, but no formal peace treaty has yet been reached.
The Korean Armistice was signed by Gen. Mark W. Clark and Lt. Gen. William K. Harrison Jr. for the United States Army; Peng Teh-Huai, commander of the Chinese People’s Volunteers; Gen. Nam Il of the Korean People’s Army; and Kim Il Sung, marshal of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and supreme commander of the Korean People’s Army.
