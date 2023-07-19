ID2

Veronica Garza had been trying to help her father, Federico Garza, a 90-year-old Korean War veteran, get a state identification card so he can vote more easily and ran into difficulties at the Killeen Department of Public Safety office. After a story ran in the Herald, Veronica said she received a call from DPS and her father had his ID within 10 minutes.

 Courtesy photo

One day after the Herald ran a story about a 90-year-old Korean War veteran having difficulties in getting a state identification card, his daughter has said the Department of Public Safety helped him get it.

“Thank you so much for your article in the Killeen Daily Herald, and thank the Herald for quickly covering this story,” said retired U.S. Army Capt. Veronica Garza in an email on Wednesday. “Yesterday DPS called me (Christina), and she helped me get my father’s ID card. The whole thing took 10 minutes, and we’re so happy to be done.”

dbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7554

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.