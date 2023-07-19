One day after the Herald ran a story about a 90-year-old Korean War veteran having difficulties in getting a state identification card, his daughter has said the Department of Public Safety helped him get it.
“Thank you so much for your article in the Killeen Daily Herald, and thank the Herald for quickly covering this story,” said retired U.S. Army Capt. Veronica Garza in an email on Wednesday. “Yesterday DPS called me (Christina), and she helped me get my father’s ID card. The whole thing took 10 minutes, and we’re so happy to be done.”
Her father, Frederico Garza, had been wanting the ID to make it easier for him to go vote locally.
The difficulties in getting one from the Killeen DPS office, 5100 W. Elms Road, were providing proof of who he was and what his residency was.
When it came to proof of who he was, Frederico Garza could not even use a Department of Defense Form 214, a military documentation of service also known as a DD-214. All of his service records were destroyed 50 years ago in the fire at the Military Personnel Records Center in St. Louis, Missouri, that destroyed an estimated 16 to 18 million personnel files, the vast majority covering the period just before World War I through 1963. It’s believed to be the largest loss of records in one catastrophe in U.S. history.
As for residency, he had moved in with his daughter three years ago and had no bills in his name to prove he lived there.
The original story, printed in Tuesday’s Herald, received quite a bit of feedback. In an email, Killeen resident Ben Gossett said, “It is easy to see why the Korean War Vet. would be frustrated and upset with (DPS). One only has to make one trip to (this) bureaucratic controlled haven to figure this out. The people working there are specially trained to be as unhelpful as possible.”
On Facebook, Pete Stanonik wrote, “No surprise here. Why should an agency be responsive to the needs of the people they were created to serve? Arrogant DPS. $33 billion surplus but none spent to fix a basic public service.”
The Herald received no positive remarks from readers on experiences at the Killeen DPS office, which many people refer to as the “DMV.”
The Texas Department of Mother Vehicles handles vehicle registrations, while DPS issues drivers licences and state IDs. They are two separate state agencies.
