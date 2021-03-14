Local World War II vet celebrates 100th birthday; recalls joining the Army after Pearl Harbor

NOLANVILLE — James Wilkins grew up dirt-poor during the Great Depression of the 1920s and ‘30s, quitting school after sixth grade to go to work and help his parents support his seven brothers and sisters.
When the Japanese launched a surprise attack on the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii on Dec. 7, 1941, the young man from West Texas who was picking cotton and beans as he approached his 21st birthday knew immediately what he had to do.
He enlisted in the Army and was soon on his way to basic training at Fort Sill, Okla.
“My country was in the war, and they needed me,” Wilkins said recently from his home in Nolanville, where he has lived since 1980. “Back then, you had to be 21 to enlist, so I had to get a telegram sent from Mom to allow me to go in.
“It was January 1942. All I remember is that the war had started, and I went and joined. That’s it.”
After boot camp, Wilkins was on his way to Fort Hood (then known as Camp Hood) for more training, out to California, then over to New York, where a troop ship ferried him to England to prepare for crossing the English Channel and eventually heading into combat in Europe.
By this time, he was a gunner on an M18 Hellcat tank destroyer, a fast-moving and highly lethal machine deployed to find and eliminate the German army’s famed Panzer tanks. A fellow crew member, Arlee McCracken from California, was his tank commander. The two had first become fast friends while they trained at Hood, then brothers-in-law after they met a pair of attractive sisters during a weekend trip to Waco.
“These two were in training at Fort Hood, and they went to Waco for … weekend activities,” said Wilkins’ son, Steve, who lives now with his father to keep an eye on things and help out around the house. “They went into this area and there were these two redhead sisters. Arlee McCracken said, ‘Hey, I like the little short one over there with the red hair.’
“Dad said, “Well, I like the other one.’
“Uncle Arlee ended up marrying my mom’s youngest sister almost immediately. Dad tried to marry the other sister — my mom — almost immediately, but she said, no. She said, ‘I’ll be here making airplanes in Fort Worth when you get back. If you’re still interested, that’ll be fine.’”
The elder Wilkins interjected:
“She said, ‘We’ll get married, and I’ll get pregnant, and you’ll go over there and get killed, and I’ll have another baby to raise.’”
Steve continued:
“So Arlee became my future uncle — I wasn’t born yet — and then Dad got out in 1945, came back and married my mom. So they became not only tank commander (McCracken) and gunner (Wilkins), they became brothers-in-law.
“They had never met before they were put together in that tank.”
It was D-Day Plus 26 — July 2, 1944 — when Wilkins and McCracken finally crossed the Channel and rolled onto the famed beach at Normandy, France, to join the push toward Germany. At some point, Arlee was hit in the jaw by sniper fire and sent home, leaving Wilkins as tank commander. Just as he and his crew neared Berlin, the Germans surrendered and the war was over.
Wilkins was credited with five Panzer “kills” and awarded a Bronze Star and Silver Star. He also participated in the liberation of prisoners from a number of German concentration camps, including the notorious Auschwitz complex in occupied Poland.
At one time, he and his fellow crew members lived for 18 months in their M18, taking a grand total of one shower before they reached Berlin.
“It didn’t matter — we all smelled the same,” Wilkins said, smiling.
“I went to several prison camps. All we did was shoot around them, open the gates, and the people came out. Let me tell you — they came out. They started walking home.”
After the war ended in 1945, Wilkins came back home. That cute girl he met in Waco kept her promise, they got married, started raising a family, and spent the next 58 years together before Esteene died 10 years ago.
With millions of ex-GIs home from the war and looking for work, jobs were scarce. After about a year, Wilkins decided his best bet would be to go back into the military. He re-enlisted and spent another 22 years in the Army, retiring in 1965 as a sergeant first class.
He tried his hand at building houses in the Dallas area for a while, then came back to Central Texas and landed a job in civil service at Fort Hood, where he spent the remainder of his working years.
Wilkins, who has three children, eight grandkids, 10 great-grandkids, and two great-great-grandchildren, recently celebrated his 100th birthday. He has slowed down a bit over the years, his eyesight is failing him and his hearing is not what it used to be, but with Steve’s help, he proudly hangs on to his independence as much as possible.
He enjoys watching TV, listening to audio books — westerns are his favorite stories — and playing Mexican Train Dominoes on Friday nights.
“I can get around here just fine,” he said. “I can walk — in fact, I think I can run.”
Steve interjected:
“Well, let’s talk about your knees, then …”
Dad conceded.
“I have to watch when I’m walking, because the right one (knee) will give up after so many steps. I have to be careful. I’ve got a walking thing right there, and another one out on the porch …”
“He won’t use them,” said Steve.
“Those are for old people,” Wilkins added.
One of his sisters lived to be nearly 105, so chances are fairly good that Wilkins will be around long enough to blow out a few more candles on birthday cakes.
He is proud of his military service, and says his life has been a good one.
“I enjoyed it, and I’d do it again. Like I said, my country was at war and they needed me. Simple as that.
“It’s amazing that I’ve lived this long. I don’t know why that is, but I do know that God has always taken care of me.
“The whole world has gone crazy, but as far as I’m concerned, it’s still a good Christian country. I just hope when I’m gone that the world knows I was a Christian.”
