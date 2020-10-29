Loud booms could be heard in Killeen as the 79th Ordnance Battalion, a Fort Hood unit, detonated some unexploded ordnance on Fort Hood Thursday morning.
Tyler Broadway with the Fort Hood Public Affairs office said that was the source of the booms.
There were several consecutive booms that rang out around 11 a.m. Thursday morning.
