FH Booms

Explosive ordnance disposal soldiers at Fort Hood caused some loud booms that could be heard in Killeen Thursday while detonating some unexploded ordnance.

 Courtesy Photo

Loud booms could be heard in Killeen as the 79th Ordnance Battalion, a Fort Hood unit, detonated some unexploded ordnance on Fort Hood Thursday morning.

Tyler Broadway with the Fort Hood Public Affairs office said that was the source of the booms.

There were several consecutive booms that rang out around 11 a.m. Thursday morning.

254-501-7464 | hking@kdhnews.com

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.