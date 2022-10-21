Apaches

Army Apache helicopters hover low to the ground at a ranch in Burnet County on Thursday.

 Courtesy photo

Army helicopters flying low over rancher's land near Fort Hood.

While Halloween is still more than a week away, a rancher near Fort Hood said his deer and cattle were spooked this week when they got a visit from some low-flying Army attack helicopters.

“They were literally throwing up dust,” Burnet County rancher Mark McEachron said of the pair of Apache helicopters hovering low to the ground over his land Thursday. He said he could have “thrown a boot” and hit the military aircraft which were hovering close to the nearby treetops.

