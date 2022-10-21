While Halloween is still more than a week away, a rancher near Fort Hood said his deer and cattle were spooked this week when they got a visit from some low-flying Army attack helicopters.
“They were literally throwing up dust,” Burnet County rancher Mark McEachron said of the pair of Apache helicopters hovering low to the ground over his land Thursday. He said he could have “thrown a boot” and hit the military aircraft which were hovering close to the nearby treetops.
McEachron said he has no problem with Army helicopters flying over his land, and he is a big supporter of the military, but this time was a little different because of the low altitude.
The commotion of the helicopter blades scared some of his beefmaster cattle and a group of white-tailed deer that he breeds.
“We are deer breeder,” the rancher said, adding the helicopters were flying near one of the pens holding the deer, and deer were jumping into a fence to try and get away from the helicopters. Some of the animals had suffered some scrapes and scratches, but he didn’t think any serious injuries occurred.
The Apaches caused his cattle to run away, too, and he was still assessing any damage on Friday, McEachron said.
He said Fort Hood officials called him late Thursday night and told him they are investigating the incident.
In response to questions from the Herald on Friday, Fort Hood officials said they are aware of the situation.
“III Armored Corps was made aware of an incident with rotary wing aircraft in the western training area,” Fort Hood said in a statement. III Corps is Fort Hood’s top command unit. “Leadership is currently investigating the initial report.”
McEachron said he remains a big fan of the military and Fort Hood, but he said he wished he had been informed of the training beforehand. He said he contacted area officials, including game wardens, and no one knew it was coming.
“We’re not here to bash our military,” the rancher said. But the low-flying helicopters were a surprise to him and his animals.
McEachron said two other ranchers nearby reported similar issues due to the training Thursday.
