Approximately only 1,500 Fort Hood soldiers are currently deployed around the globe — perhaps the lowest amount in years. And for the first time in a long time, the majority of those deployed are not from the 1st Cavalry Division.
With the return of the division’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team from Europe — which will be made official with an uncasing ceremony later this week — the “First Team” is almost wholly back on Fort Hood. While it is unusual, it comes just in time for the division to celebrate its 100th birthday on Sept. 13.
According to a July 7 fact sheet by U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Hood, there are currently 37,250 service members assigned to Fort Hood. Of those deployed, the majority are located within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.
In past years, especially during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, 5,000 or more Fort Hood troops were deployed at any given time.
