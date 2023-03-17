FORT HOOD — Near the Bernie Beck Gate on the U.S. Army base Friday morning, national and local representatives with the League of United Latin American Citizens demanded a full investigation into the death of Pvt. Ana Basaldua Ruiz.

“This morning at 8 a.m., LULAC sent a letter formally requesting that FBI Director Christopher Wray consider opening the case on the death of Army Pvt Ana Basaldua Ruiz,” said David Cruz, LULAC’s national communications director, during the news conference. “The request has two parts. One is that (the investigation) be conducted outside of the structure of the Army as required under the Vanessa Guilllen Act, which was signed into law by President Biden after bipartisan passage in December 2021. The second part is that we’re asking Director Ray to consider authorizing gathering of all evidence that is brought forth by CID or any military entity so that the FBI can identify, assess and evaluate what that evidence really means.”

