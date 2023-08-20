It was a long, ponderous journey for the LULAC members who drove to Waco on Aug. 14, to support the family of murdered Fort Cavazos soldier Vanessa Guillen; but for one of them, attending the sentencing hearing was a necessary part of the endless process of healing.
“During the drive, my thoughts mainly were chronological: I was thinking about how long it had been since Vanessa was murdered and how long since her family was able to bury her,” said Killeen resident AnaLuisa Carrillo-Tapia, director of Texas District 17 for the League of United Latin American Citizens, a national civil rights organization with two local councils. “The day after the hearing was three years since we buried Vanessa (during a service in Houston on Aug. 15, 2020). It’s been a long three years.”
Tapia, a member of the Herencia Council, was one of about 12 LULAC members who spent all day in federal court for the sentencing hearing of Killeen resident Cecily Aguilar. Aguilar pleaded guilty last year to being an accessory to murder and lying to police.
Some LULAC members, like Tapia, drove from Killeen but others came all the way from the Guillen family’s hometown of Houston.
“No one wants to go to a hearing for something like that, but we told (Guillen’s mother) Ms. Gloria that we’d be there with her and their family every step of the way,” Tapia said. “It was just another chapter.”
Guillen, 20, was reported missing on April 23, 2020, having been murdered the day before by another soldier, Aaron Robinson. Nearly 70 days later, on June 30, 2020, Guillen’s remains were found in a wooded area along the Leon River. According to court testimony and documents, over the course of two nights, Robinson and Aguilar burned, skinned and dismembered Guillen’s corpse before encasing her bones in cement and burying them in three separate holes. Guillen’s facial bones never were located.
Robinson committed suicide as Killeen police closed in on him, leaving Aguilar as the only person charged in the case.
During the hearing on Aug. 14, U.S. District Judge Alan Albright did not seem to hesitate before he pronounced Aguilar’s sentence: 15 years in prison on one count of accessory to murder after the fact and five years apiece on three counts of false statement or representation, all to be served consecutively for a total of 30 years in prison.
Aguilar has served three years in the McLennan County Jail since her arrest in July of 2020.
VANESSA: ‘EVERYBODY’S DAUGHTER, SISTER, BATTLE BUDDY’
The brutality of what occurred from murder to dismemberment now is known; but initially, Guillen was a missing soldier at Fort Hood, now known as Fort Cavazos.
“The family needed answers, and not just any answers; they needed the truth,” Tapia said. “At first, we were looking for her and were trying to get people to see her picture and to pay attention. Her poster was everywhere, and I mean, everywhere. Later, we were calling for justice.”
Soon after Guillen was reported missing, monetary rewards began to be offered, $5,000, at first. Then the amount increased to $15,000.
“It still wasn’t gaining traction, so Mr. Garcia (LULAC president) offered $25,000, of his own money as a reward,” Tapia said.
Tapia began organizing community protest vigils outside the fort’s east gate, along Rancier Avenue, every Friday for weeks, expressing their frustration over the limited amount of information released by the Army in the days following Guillen’s disappearance.
“Those were some rough days,” she said. “I still think about the first phone calls I had with the family, with (Guillen’s sister) Mayra first and then with Ms. Gloria, because they knew that something wasn’t right, that Vanessa would never have left the Army (AWOL),” Tapia said.
Once more information was known about the sexual harassment and assault that the young, enthusiastic soldier endured, Guillen began to represent a spirit of survival.
“She became everybody’s daughter, everybody’s sister and everybody’s battle buddy,” Tapia said. “She was a gate that other victims could walk through because people understood that what she went through was not new. LULAC’s ‘I Am Vanessa Guillen’ website ended up being a virtual wall where everyone wrote their chapter. People were saying, ‘I’ve been through that.’ They released their pain, hurt and agony, and those who have been able to heal also shared that.”
NATIONAL AWARENESS
The national headquarters of LULAC issued a news release immediately after the judge decided on the maximum sentence for Aguilar.
“Nothing will ever replace the pain and loss the Guillen family has suffered by Vanessa’s tragic murder,” said LULAC National President Domingo Garcia, in the news release last week. “What this sentence represents is a victory of our community standing together and seeing this process through to its end. Because of the fight we undertook after Vanessa’s death, LULAC can say we have the ‘I Am Vanessa Guillen Act’ that will protect generations of other servicemembers from falling victim to military sexual assault or worse. It is a bittersweet moment, and we will not stop any time that crimes are committed against our Latino men and women in military uniform.”
Also known as U.S. Senate Bill 1611, the I Am Vanessa Guillen Act of 2021 requires commanders to request independent investigations within 72 hours of receiving a complaint and to forward the allegation up the chain of command.
According to LULAC, the I Am Vanessa Guillen Act “delves into the secondary injury of retaliation against the person lodging the initial complaint of a sex-related crime. ... Retaliation has manifested in various forms, including social ostracization, name-calling, shunning, and professional repercussions such as work-related punishments or unfair performance evaluations.”
Garcia added that the change in the law only happened because of the actions of everyday people.
“The (I Am Vanessa Guillen Act) is a testament to the power of collective action and our community’s commitment to ensuring that our servicemembers are safe, respected and protected,” Garcia said, in the LULAC news release. “This is a critical step towards dismantling the culture of silence that has allowed sexual harassment and assault to persist within the military ranks.”
