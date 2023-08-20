Aguilar-3.jpg

The mother of the murdered U.S. Army Spec.Vanessa Guillen addresses the media with the support of family and LULAC members on the steps of The United States District Court for the Western District of Texas on Aug 14.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

It was a long, ponderous journey for the LULAC members who drove to Waco on Aug. 14, to support the family of murdered Fort Cavazos soldier Vanessa Guillen; but for one of them, attending the sentencing hearing was a necessary part of the endless process of healing.

“During the drive, my thoughts mainly were chronological: I was thinking about how long it had been since Vanessa was murdered and how long since her family was able to bury her,” said Killeen resident AnaLuisa Carrillo-Tapia, director of Texas District 17 for the League of United Latin American Citizens, a national civil rights organization with two local councils. “The day after the hearing was three years since we buried Vanessa (during a service in Houston on Aug. 15, 2020). It’s been a long three years.”

