An Army veteran accused of stealing millions of dollars’ worth of military gear from Fort Hood pleaded guilty this week and is set to be sentenced in federal court later this year.
Brandon Dominic Brown previously had pleaded not-guilty and a jury trial date was set in his case. On Wednesday afternoon at the federal courthouse in Corpus Christi, Brown pleaded guilty to one count in the federal indictment: conspiracy to defraud the United States. As part of his plea agreement, two other counts in the indictment will be dismissed, according to the plea agreement filed on Aug. 23.
A sentencing date was set for Dec. 7, to be held in U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton’s courtroom, court documents show.
A co-defendant in the case, Jessica Elaintrell Smith, was sentenced on Aug. 2 to 18 months in prison, followed by two years of probation. Tipton also ordered that Smith pay nearly $1.3 million as restitution to the U.S. Army.
A dollar amount is not stated in Brown’s plea agreement, but it states that an amount of restitution could be required, with the precise amount determined by the judge.
“Defendant agrees to pay full restitution to the victim(s)...defendant understands and agrees that the court will determine the amount of restitution to fully compensate the victim(s),” according to the plea agreement. “Defendant waives the right to challenge (the restitution) in any manner.”
Brown and Smith stole $2.1 million worth of military gear from a Fort Hood facility, according to court documents.
A third co-defendant, Nathan Nichols, already has pleaded guilty and is set to be sentenced on Oct. 4, in the courtroom of U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos. He received the items stolen by Brown and Smith and attempted to sell the items on the internet.
All three cases are being heard in the Southern District of Texas in Corpus Christi.
The Army’s investigation began after it was discovered on June 17, 2021, that the locks had been cut on 17 Conex shipping containers at Fort Hood. An audit showed that 137 items were missing: 72 scopes, 60 radios, three night-vision devices and two receiver/transmitters.
An investigator searched the internet to see if he could identify the stolen property advertised for resale. He found a thermal scope for sale on eBay for $4,500, and was able to match the serial number to the Fort Hood theft. The same person, who later was determined to be Nichols, had other items listed for sale that matched the serial numbers of the goods from Fort Hood.
Investigators checked surveillance videos of the access gate, which showed Smith entering Fort Hood twice on the night of June 16, 2021, and a man whom police determined to be Brown entering once on June 16 and again on June 17, 2021.
Police used cellphone data to determine that Smith traveled to Nichols’s home in Corpus Christi on June 17, 2021, a few hours after the theft. Smith told police that she paid Brown $5,000, for his role in the theft.
