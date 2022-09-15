Fort Hood main gate

A police vehicle is seen outside the Fort Hood main gate in 2014.

 Herald

An Army veteran accused of stealing millions of dollars’ worth of military gear from Fort Hood pleaded guilty this week and is set to be sentenced in federal court later this year.

Brandon Dominic Brown previously had pleaded not-guilty and a jury trial date was set in his case. On Wednesday afternoon at the federal courthouse in Corpus Christi, Brown pleaded guilty to one count in the federal indictment: conspiracy to defraud the United States. As part of his plea agreement, two other counts in the indictment will be dismissed, according to the plea agreement filed on Aug. 23.

