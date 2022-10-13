A man who recently was sentenced in federal court for selling deadly pills containing fentanyl to a Fort Hood soldier and to law enforcement was out on bond on murder and aggravated robbery charges in Travis County when the drug dealing occurred.
On Sept. 28, Zytrell Montae Horton, 22, was convicted in federal court of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, a Schedule II Controlled Substance, and sentenced to 20 years in federal prison. He also will have to pay a fine of $10,000, according to court documents.
Less than a week after being sentenced, Horton on Oct. 4, filed a notice of appeal to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.
A Fort Hood soldier — who was identified by a Fort Hood official on Wednesday as 20-year-old Private Landon R. Glaze — overdosed and died on April 2 after ingesting pills that appeared to be Percocet but were actually illegal fentanyl. Police said that Horton, a local gang member and drug dealer, sold the soldier the pills and later sold pills to undercover agents in Killeen, according to the criminal complaint filed in federal court on April 5.
“Private Landon R. Glaze was found deceased in a barracks room on Fort Hood April 2,” according to a spokeswoman for Fort Hood’s 3rd Cavalry Regiment, in an email on Wednesday. “Glaze entered active-duty service in October 2020 as an indirect fire infantryman and was assigned to 2nd Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment since May 2021. He was 20 years old.”
Horton was arrested on the federal charge on April 4, after agents served a search warrant at his residence in the 1700 block of Benttree Drive in Killeen.
Court records obtained by the Herald from Travis County show that on June 22, 2021, Horton — accused of an armed robbery and murder in Pflugerville in 2020 — posted a bond of $75,000, on first-degree felony charges of murder and aggravated robbery.
Around a month after Horton was indicted by a federal grand jury, Travis County issued a warrant for Horton’s arrest on the state felony charges, which was listed as active as of Wednesday.
Federal court records show that at the sentencing hearing last month, U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright ordered that the federal sentence run consecutive to any sentence imposed in the Travis County case. In many cases, judges order that multiple sentences run concurrently.
SOLDIER DIES IN BELL COUNTY
Ten days after Glaze was found by a roommate to be suffering from a narcotics overdose, a federal indictment was filed against Horton for selling fentanyl pills that killed the soldier.
Court records in the case identify Glaze by his initials, L.G.
“On April 2, Fort Hood emergency services were contacted via 911 by J.Z. who reported his friend, L.G. was in medical distress,” according to the federal complaint against Horton. “Upon entry into J.Z.’s residence, emergency personnel observed what they believed to be the evidence of illegal drug use. Upon initial questioning, J.Z. reported L.G. purchased ‘Perc 30s’ and that he may have used it.”
Police said that J.Z. later admitted to giving Glaze Horton’s contact information to purchase illegal drugs.
“A review of J.Z. cellular telephone identified text messages on April 1, 2022, J.Z. and L.G. exchanged text messages regarding the purchase of illegal drugs from Horton,” according to the complaint. “J.Z. reported on the morning of April 2, he entered the bedroom where L.G. was sleeping and observed L.G. was in medical distress and saw a blue in color powder in the vicinity of L.G.’s body. L.G. was transported to the Carl R. Darnell Army Medical Center on Fort Hood and subsequently died.”
Starting that same day, Army CID agents working undercover contacted Horton to arrange a purchase of illegal pills.
“Horton told undercover CID agents that the pills he would sell did not contain fentanyl,” according to the complaint. However, testing later showed that the pills did contain the drug.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine, according to the DEA. Pharmaceutical fentanyl was developed for pain management treatment of cancer patients,
On April 2 and 4, undercover agents spent $1,200, purchasing fake “Perc 30s” from Horton. Agents later recovered much of that cash, along with a pistol and more illegal pills, during the search of his home in April.
According to Pflugerville police, the Fort Hood soldier was not the first of Horton’s victims.
On May 19, 2020, 20-year-old Kristopher Muldrew — allegedly lured by a Snapchat message — was left bleeding to death in the breezeway of an apartment complex in the city, according to Pflugerville police in a news release and media reports.
Muldrew was pronounced dead at the scene.
After an investigation lasting more than a year, Horton and co-defendant Antonio Fennell were arrested on June 16, 2021, by the U.S. Marshals.
The state charges against Horton date back to May 19, 2020, when Pflugerville police were dispatched at approximately 11:15 p.m., to a shots fired call at 413 Swenson Farms Blvd.
“Upon arrival, officers located a male with a gunshot wound,” according to a Pflugerville Police Department news release on May 20, 2020. “He was pronounced deceased on the scene.”
Police later identified the victim as Muldrew.
