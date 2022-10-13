CRIME graphic

Timeline of events

May 19, 2020: Zytrell Horton and a co-defendant allegedly shoot and kill 20-year-old Kristopher Muldrew in Pflugerville.

June 16, 2021: Horton and the co-defendant are arrested by U.S. Marshals following an investigation that lasted more than a year.

June 22, 2021: Horton posts a bond of $75,000, and is released from Travis County Jail.

Aug. 10, 2021: Horton is indicted in Travis County on charges of murder and aggravated robbery.

April 1: Horton sells fentanyl pills to Fort Hood soldier Pvt. Landon R. Glaze in Killeen.

April 2: Glaze is found in his on-post quarters suffering from an overdose and he later dies at the hospital. The same day, after an investigation showed that Horton had sold the soldier the pills, undercover CID agents contacted Horton on his cellphone to arrange a purchase.

April 2 and 4: Undercover federal agents purchase fake Percocet pills from Horton on several occasions in Killeen.

April 4: Federal agents serve a search warrant at Horton’s residence in the 1700 block of Benttree Drive in Killeen. Horton is arrested by federal law enforcement.

April 5: Federal complaint is filed by U.S. attorneys against Horton.

April 12: Horton is indicted by a federal grand jury for narcotics possession and distribution.

May 11: Travis County issues warrant for Horton’s arrest on murder and aggravated robbery charges.

May 31: Horton appears before Judge Jeffrey C. Manske and pleads guilty to the federal drug charges.

Sept. 28: Horton is sentenced in federal court to 20 years behind bars on the drug charges.

Oct. 4: Through his attorney, Horton files a notice of appeal of the sentence to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

A man who recently was sentenced in federal court for selling deadly pills containing fentanyl to a Fort Hood soldier and to law enforcement was out on bond on murder and aggravated robbery charges in Travis County when the drug dealing occurred.

On Sept. 28, Zytrell Montae Horton, 22, was convicted in federal court of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, a Schedule II Controlled Substance, and sentenced to 20 years in federal prison. He also will have to pay a fine of $10,000, according to court documents.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.