A post on a popular Facebook entertainment page July 28 shows two different versions of the iconic 1st Cavalry Division patch that “First Team” soldiers wear on their uniforms.
The photo, posted to the “U.S. Army W.T.F! moments” Facebook page, shows one patch with a curved top and the other with a flat top. An additional photo shows an email from an unnamed command sergeant major letting everyone know that the patch with the curved top is the only one authorized for wear on the uniform.
The post was accompanied by a statement saying, “Show me in one picture, where Ft. Hood fixed all of their problems. This is the new patch on the left. The CSM likes it curved, instead of flat. Are we really getting this petty 1st Cavalry Division?”
The post had already received more than 5,500 “likes” by Monday and had more than 2,800 comments on it. It was later updated with a link to a post by the 1st Cavalry Division Facebook page explaining the difference in the two patches.
Perhaps in response to the U.S. Army W.T.F! moments post, the division on July 29 stated that “Earlier this year, we found that the 1st Cavalry Division patch produced by some manufacturers that support the Army had a flaw and was not produced in accordance with the Army standard. The U.S. Army Institute of Heraldry which is responsible for the standards for unit insignia and patches took immediate action and rectified the issue and with great support from the manufacturers, the flawed patches were removed from the inventory.”
A photo of the official dimensions and specifications of the patch from the Institute of Heraldry accompanied the post.
“We (The Army) are a standards based organization and the 1st Cavalry Division takes great pride in the patch created by COL Ben Dorcy and his wife, Mrs. Gladys Fitch Dorcy, back in 1921,” the post continued. “We would be doing our unit and our Veterans a disservice if we simply walked past this error without correcting it. The flawed patch was not the fault of the Soldiers and those who purchased one, or were issued one will not be required to buy the new one.
“This year, the 1st Cavalry Division celebrates its Centennial in September 2021 and will honor our history and legacy of a 100 years of service to our nation. As our Veterans of the 1st Cavalry Division return to Fort Hood to celebrate the Division’s Centennial, we want to honor their history, service and sacrifice by ensuring that the patch on the shelves at AAFES and in our supply rooms is in accordance with the Army standard. I hope you would expect nothing less than for us to be proud of our unit and be a standards based organization.”
The division has not yet responded to the Herald as to how the erroneous patch was first noticed, how widespread it was throughout the division or how soldiers with the bad patch can get the proper one needed.
