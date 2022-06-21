Local residents did not react well on social media Tuesday when they learned the annual Freedom Fest hosted by Fort Hood Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation would be held 10 days before the Fourth of July.
The celebration is scheduled to be held from 4 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, June 24, at Hood Stadium, located behind the Clear Creek Post Exchange on post. From 2012 to 2019, before COVID, the post had always held the celebration on July 4 unless it was on a Sunday.
In 2021, the festival was held July 2, the Friday before. The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus.
On Facebook, users such as Alicia Havens-Faught from Lampasas, said “Shouldn’t the largest army base celebrate our freedom on the 4th?”
Karen S Bailey, whose residence was not listed, said “Why 10 days before the 4th? Taking this holiday away from us, too?”
Many other users, such as Heidi Brady of Killeen, had similar questions:
“So when are we celebrating 4th of July next year? Easter? What else are we doing to destroy our American Holidays?? We can just start doing Christmas on Halloween, what in the world is happening? Since when is 4th of July being celebrated on June 24th?”
The actual reasons behind the move, however, is more mundane, according to Fort Hood spokesman Montgomery Campbell.
“This year there will be a lot more celebrations going on in the local communities, so we wanted to give our soldiers and their families the opportunity to take their families out and enjoy other festivities,” he said.
The Herald reached out to Fort Hood MWR for more information on the reason for the change, as well as who made the decision, but there was no response by press time.
Other residents posting on Facebook, such as Skyla Riddle of Killeen, agreed with that reasoning.
“People complaining for no reason. They do this so people can attend all surrounding festivities.”
According to a City of Killeen news release, the city is planning its first Independence Day celebration and fireworks show hosted by the city in decades for July 2 in downtown Killeen. The event will be from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at East Avenue D and Gray Street, and will feature live music highlighted by country singer IMAJ and Roland & The Roots Riddim, a rock reggae band.
There will also be arts and craft vendors and food trucks.
Fireworks shows are up in the air for both Fort Hood and Killeen, however. The Bell County Commissioners Court was scheduled to vote Tuesday whether to ban fireworks for individuals and cities due to the excessive heat. Although Fort Hood is on federal land and not Bell County land, a spokesperson from Fort Hood’s MWR was unavailable to comment on what the post would do if the ban is put in effect by press time.
Currently, Coryell County does not have a ban on fireworks in place, although county officials stressed that residents should remain cautious in their use due to excessive heat.
Copperas Cove is currently scheduled to have only its second fireworks show and celebration on July 4. The celebration is sponsored by Cove Life Church and will be held at Cove City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B, from noon to 10:30 p.m.
For a list of event times for the Freedom Fest on Fort Hood, see today’s Fort Hood Herald.
