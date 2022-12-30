A 23-year-old Fort Hood sergeant originally from a tiny town in the Texas Panhandle is the first woman in the regular Army to become an M1A2 Abrams master gunner, meaning she’s an expert in the weapons system of the Army’s premier battle tank and is expected to pass on that knowledge to the fellow Army tankers she works with on a daily basis.
Sgt. Cinthia Ramirez, assigned to Avenger Company, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, said she pushed through the course to motivate other soldiers to set goals and standards for themselves and achieve them.
“I was always getting in trouble as a private because I never really had a goal for myself other than ‘get through this contract.’ But once I got promoted and became a non-commissioned officer, everything changed,” Ramirez said. “In the past, I had some examples of pretty bad leadership, and I told myself I did not want to be that type of leader. So I knew I needed to start setting standards and goals for myself to progress in my career.”
Ramirez graduated from master gunner school — a three-month course at Fort Benning, Georgia — on Dec. 14.
Born in Lockney — a town of about 1,500 residents 60 miles northeast of Lubbock — Ramirez grew up mainly in San Antonio. Next week will mark her fifth anniversary in the Army. She plans to serve at least 20 years and retire.
To further improve herself as a soldier and NCO, Ramirez said she knew that her next step was to set the goal of graduating from the M1A2 Abrams Master Gunner Course.
“Getting into master gunner school was so hard, but that just made me even more determined to get in. Everyone kept telling me how hard it was, and I wanted to see for myself just how hard it was — and they were not wrong. I just want people to realize that just because you were never the best soldier or you’ve been in trouble — you can change and turn things around. The mistakes I made as a private will not define who I am as an NCO and a leader,” she said.
Being tested during the course on weapons system platforms, the master gunner has the duty of advising commanders and being a part of the planning, development, execution and evaluation of all combat and gunnery-related training. Ramirez’s unit is part of 1st Cavalry Division’s 3rd Brigade,
Ramirez is not the first woman to complete the master gunner school. She said there was a female Marine tanker who completed the course some time ago, and in Ramirez’s class there was a woman in the National Guard who also graduated, she said. However, as far as active-duty Army soldiers, Ramirez is the first woman to complete the tech-heavy course, which requires complex understanding on a variety of weapons systems, from small arms to the 120-mm main gun on the Abrams.
“It is 100% in-depth,” Ramirez said.
M1A2 tankers, an Army combat job, opened up to women nearly seven years ago, when the military opened all combat jobs to women.
In December 2015, then-Secretary of Defense Ash Carter announced that all military occupations and positions would be open to women, without exception, beginning in early 2016.
“During the course, I was bombarded with information, which was overwhelming. There was a lot of new information I learned. As a tanker for four and a half years already, a lot of what they taught us were things I would never really think about. It was a whole other level of knowledge,” Ramirez said.
The required amount of skills and intellect to pass the course has proven to be difficult, resulting in a very low graduation rate.
“I didn’t pass the first time, and I got down on myself. I didn’t want to go back. Thankfully, I had some amazing people on my side that believed in me and reminded me of my potential,” Ramirez said.
Motivated to graduate from the course, Ramirez returned with the knowledge she gained from her last attempt and used her past experiences to her advantage.
“When I went back to the course a second time, it was a much better experience because I had a better grasp of what was being explained. The instructors were great at helping me understand the process behind things,” Ramirez said.
“Mistakes shouldn’t stop you from wanting to be a better person. So, just because we as females might fail the first time we try, it doesn’t mean we stop. We have to keep going and pushing,” Ramirez said.
The soldier said she’s honored and humbled to be first female active-duty tank crewman to graduate the course, but her main goal “was to be a master gunner,” which she accomplished.
As she starts the new year with her newly acquired skills, Ramirez said she’s looking forward to sharing her weapons knowledge with the soldiers in her company.
In the future, she said she’d like to eventually become a tank commander and she has her sights set on another Army school.
“I would like to go to drill sergeant school,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.