A 23-year-old Fort Hood sergeant originally from a tiny town in the Texas Panhandle is the first woman in the regular Army to become an M1A2 Abrams master gunner, meaning she’s an expert in the weapons system of the Army’s premier battle tank and is expected to pass on that knowledge to the fellow Army tankers she works with on a daily basis.

Sgt. Cinthia Ramirez, assigned to Avenger Company, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, said she pushed through the course to motivate other soldiers to set goals and standards for themselves and achieve them.

