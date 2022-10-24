FORT HOOD — The Directorate of Emergency Services will close all inbound and outbound lanes for the Mayborn (East) Gate adjacent Fort Hood Street and Rancier Avenue for equipment maintenance Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6 a.m.
During this time, the nearby Vanessa Guillen Gate will be open for customers to access and depart Fort Hood.
