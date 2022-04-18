Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King proclaimed April 18 as “Bob Gray Day” in Killeen on Monday during a ceremony at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.
Nash-King was joined by U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood commander Col. Chad Foster, Central Texas College historian Mervin Roberts and members of Bob Gray’s family for the proclamation. Dozens of veteran organizations also attended the annual event.
April 18 has been proclaimed Bob Gray Day since R.T. Polk, Killeen’s 18th mayor, who served from 1935 to 1943, first proclaimed Bob Gray Day in 1943 and ordered that for the duration of time, “flags will fly from every socket and flag pole in the community, and the day will be set aside permanently as the memorial to a brave heart that winged its way into the very vitals of enemy territory and destroyed military objectives that were calculated to bring harm and destruction to our great country.”
Capt. Robert “Bob” Gray was a U.S. Army Air Force pilot who was hand chosen by Lt. Col. James Doolittle to participate in the famous raid over Japan on April 18, 1942. The mission was a daring plan to fly B-25 Mitchell bombers off of Naval aircraft carriers to show the Imperial Japanese that no place was out of U.S. reach after the Dec. 7, 1941, attack against Pearl Harbor galvanized the United States to join the war.
“2022 marks 80 years since we lost this hero,” Nash-King said. “Some people toss around the word ‘hero’ often, but the word should be valued. Robert Gray was the ultimate hometown hero and paid the ultimate sacrifice. We celebrate this day every year because that’s just how important it is.”
Gray was killed on Oct. 18, 1942, when his aircraft crashed into the Himalaya mountains. His legacy lives on today in downtown Killeen with Gray Street, at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport with a historic display and bronze statue and on Fort Hood at Robert Gray Army Airfield.
Foster said that when it comes to Gray, the words “hero” and “legacy” truly applied.
“To have a group of heroes, true heroes, selected for a mission to strike the first blow back against the enemy who had attacked us at Pearl Harbor, to make that first thrust toward victory, that first step toward victory some years later, that’s what heroism is,” he said. “Those individuals didn’t know if they were ever going to come back. In fact, I think it was a large question if you heard anything about the Doolittle raid whether or not that mission was even possible, if that mission was ever going to be accomplished in the first place.
“That’s what true heroes do. They take the impossible and what seems to be impossible and make it possible.”
