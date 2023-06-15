U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. John McDwyer

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. John McDwyer, incoming III Armored Corps command sergeant major and senior enlisted advisor, passes the corps colors to Sgt. Maj. Thomas Yaudas, III Armored Corps G-3 sergeant major, during the change of responsibility ceremony at III Armored Corps at Fort Cavazos on Thursday. McDwyer assumed responsibility as the incoming III Armored Corps command sergeant major and senior enlisted advisor.

 Pfc. Nathanial Johnson | Army

Fort Cavazos has a new top enlisted soldier following Thursday’s ceremony that saw Command Sgt. Maj. John P. McDwyer succeed Command Sgt. Maj. Arthur “Cliff” Burgoyne Jr.

McDwyer will serve alongside Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, commander of III Armored Corps and Fort Cavazos.

