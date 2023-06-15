Fort Cavazos has a new top enlisted soldier following Thursday’s ceremony that saw Command Sgt. Maj. John P. McDwyer succeed Command Sgt. Maj. Arthur “Cliff” Burgoyne Jr.
McDwyer will serve alongside Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, commander of III Armored Corps and Fort Cavazos.
McDwyer comes to III Corps after serving as senior enlisted leader for Division West on post.
A combat veteran, McDwyer served previously as sergeant major of the Combined Arms Center-Training, commandant of the NCO Academy in Hawaii, and as brigade sergeant major Observer Controller/Trainer at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California.
Burgoyne had served as command sergeant major of Fort Cavazos since July 2020, post officials said.
