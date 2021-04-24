The Military Child Education Coalition and H-E-B partnered for a drive-thru event Saturday to show their appreciation for military children and their families.
The two organizations were giving out 1,000 gift bags, shirts, books and more to military kids as their parents drove through the parking lot of the Killeen Special Events Center.
Sally Mehle with H-E-B described why they are putting on the event.
“To celebrate military children is just so important to H-E-B and MCEC because these children are so resiliant, they go through so much — whether it’s moving, making new friends at a new school, going through trainings, there is just so much that a military child has to go through and if we can just recognize and celebrate them it’s just very meaningful to us,” Mehle said.
Becky Porter, the president and chief executive officer of MCEC, gave her side of the partnership for the event.
“MCEC always celebrates Month of the Military Child in April every year but this is a great opportunity for both H-E-B and MCEC … for us to come together and recognize military kids and really show them how much we appreciate that they serve too,” Porter said.
Joseph Casillas is active duty in the military and after running through the drive-thru, he mentioned what it meant to his family.
“It just shows appreciation to our family that people notice what we’re doing for the world,” Casillas said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.