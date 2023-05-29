About 300 members of the Central Texas community joined local leaders and Fort Cavazos leadership Monday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center to honor the U.S. armed forces service men and women who have given their lives in service to their nation.
The ceremony, normally held at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, was moved to the Killeen Civic and Conference Center due to recent rains making the ground too soft and muddy to safely hold the ceremony at the cemetery, stated John Paylor, master of ceremonies for the event.
Veterans organizations from the communities surrounding Fort Cavazos laid wreaths in memory of the fallen. Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King welcomed those in attendance, followed by Harker Heights Mayor Michael Blomquist reading the proclamation naming May 29 as Memorial Day.
The guest speaker for the event was Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, III Corps and Fort Cavazos commander.
“As we gather and pause today as a community, to reflect on those service members who bravely and unselfishly gave the ultimate sacrifice, who served with honor and pride to defend the Constitution willingly in the face of danger, can rest knowing that they will never be forgotten,” Nash-King said. “We should also remember the families of service members because they, too, had to make a sacrifice which has left a void in their life.
“We, as a country, owe a debt that we can never repay to the brave men and women who paved the way for freedom.”
Bernabe said although Mother Nature kept the ceremony from being held at the veterans cemetery, the cemetery was a very poignant place to hold such types of ceremonies.
“There, 10,686 service members are laid to rest,” Bernabe said. “Think about that number — that’s 10,686 Americans who had the courage to raise their right hand and to swear an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America. That’s 10,686 citizens who put service above self.
“I had a chance to look at the records of those service members laid to rest in our veterans cemetery — their service spanned the decades and took them to far away lands to do our nation’s bidding.
“More than 1,200 of them served in World War II; 2,300 served in Korea; 6,600 served in Vietnam; and over 1,000 served in the Gulf War, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. As an American citizen, I am grateful for the service and sacrifice of these men and women.”
Although her husband Elijah King Jr., a retired Army command sergeant major with more than 30 years of service, did not die in combat, Nash-King said Memorial Day was still a very emotional day that made her think heavily of her late husband.
“If I’m broken, just imagine the family members, the Gold Star families (whose) husbands made the ultimate sacrifice and never got to say goodbye,” she said. “We should always take care of our Gold Star and Blue Star families.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.