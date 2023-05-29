About 300 members of the Central Texas community joined local leaders and Fort Cavazos leadership Monday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center to honor the U.S. armed forces service men and women who have given their lives in service to their nation.

The ceremony, normally held at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, was moved to the Killeen Civic and Conference Center due to recent rains making the ground too soft and muddy to safely hold the ceremony at the cemetery, stated John Paylor, master of ceremonies for the event.

dbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7554

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.