The City of Harker Heights and the Area Veterans Advisory Committee will host a Memorial Day walk at 9 a.m. May 28 at the Carl Levin Park in Harker Heights. A ceremony will be held at the park’s amphitheater prior to the walk. Carl Levin Park is located at 400 Miller’s Crossing.
The Area Veterans Advisory Committee and area veteran organizations will hold a Memorial Day ceremony and wreath laying at 10 a.m. May 30 at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. The cemetery is located at 11463 State Highway 195.
The public is invited to attend both events.
