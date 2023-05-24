As Memorial Day approaches, families from across the United States plan to pause and remember the sacrifices of the nation’s soldiers and their families. There are several area events planned to remember fallen service members in observation of Memorial Day.
The City of Harker Heights and the Harker Heights Veterans Council invite families to a Memorial Ceremony and Remembrance Walk on Saturday. The ceremony begins at 9 a.m. at the Carl Levin Park Amphitheater at 400 Miller’s Crossing and will feature a traditional wreath-laying to honor those who gave their lives.
The walk will begin around the park trail at 9:45 a.m.In case of inclement, the ceremony will move indoors to the Harker Heights Recreation Center at 307 Miller’s Crossing.
“One of my great honors is to sit on the Veterans Council for the City of Harker Heights, Adam Trujillo with the City of Harker Heights said. Trujillo is the activities and special events manager and he says this is a
simple way to honor the many service members in the area; past, present, and future. On behalf of the Council and the City, Trujillo invites the public to show their support for the ceremony and the walk. For additional information or to volunteer, call 254-953-5466 and follow them on Facebook.
DAV W.R. Hold Chapter 147
A celebration and appreciation presentation will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday. The Chapter is located at 702 East E St. and all service members and their families are welcome.
Families may visit the gravesites of relatives buried in cemeteries on Fort Cavazos Sunday. Memorial Day weekend visits may be made within the live-fire training areas between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. without area access clearance.
There will be no vehicle pass required for cemetery visits, unless accessing the installation through vehicle control points or gates. Non-DOD identification card holders must obtain a pass from the visitors center located on T.J. Mills Blvd. prior to coming on post. Range operations will have guides available to assist families and monitor cemetery visits to ensure that all visitors are clear of the live-fire training areas by 7 p.m. Roads which may be used are: East Range Road, Hubbard Road, West Range Road and Owl Creek Road. Signs will be posted along roads with directions to the cemeteries.
For more information, contact Mike Smith at the range control operations office, (254) 553-1943 and (254) 291-2363 or email michael.j.smith447.civ@army.mil.
CENTRAL TEXAS VETERANS MEMORIAL CEMETERY
The Area Veterans Advisory Committee who sponsors the Killeen Memorial Day Ceremony invites the public to attend the ceremony on Monday, at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery at 11463 State Highway 195. The public is invited to attend.
Veterans organizations are encouraged to attend and bring their post colors and wreaths by 9:30 a.m.
Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King will give the welcome at 10 a.m. and wreaths will be laid at 10:45 a.m.
A 21-gun salute and the playing of taps will conclude the ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.