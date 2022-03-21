On March 19, the Department of Defense’s new electronic health record (EHR), MHS GENESIS, launched at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center to replace Tricare Online.
MHS GENESIS is the new EHR that provides patients and doctors enhanced, secure technology to manage health information. When fully deployed, MHS GENESIS will be the single health record for service members, veterans and their families. Along with the new EHR, the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal is a secure website available 24/7 that gives access to health information. Through the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal, you can view health information, schedule appointments, communicate securely with providers and request prescription refills.
