CAMP HUMPHREYS, PYEONGTAEK, Republic of Korea - A military dependent living on an American military installation in South Korea tested positive for coronavirus, making this the first time a post-related individual has tested positive for the virus, the South Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention informed United States Forces Korea on Monday.
U.S. Forces Korea has raised the risk level to “high” peninsula-wide as a prudent measure to protect the force after the COVID-19 outbreak in South Korea.
The patient, a 61-year old female, visited Camp Walker’s Post Exchange on Feb. 12 and 15, and health professionals are actively conducting contact tracing to determine whether any others may have been exposed.
Military leaders encourage all personnel to continue to practice strict proper hygiene procedures as the best ways to prevent the spread of viruses and protect the military force: wash hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer, do not touch your face or eyes with unclean hands, avoid handshaking and unnecessary contact with others, non-mission essential large gatherings, clean all common-use areas and items, use caution when traveling off-installation, and most importantly if feeling sick or ill, avoid going to work or school and seek medical treatment for proper diagnosis.
