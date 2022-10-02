The Killeen Daily Herald provides up-to-date reporting on military news that affects the communities surrounding Fort Hood, whether it is troops in the Middle East or Europe or right at home at “The Great Place.”
Along with one of its weekly publications, Fort Hood Herald, the daily newspaper and kdhnews.com bring readers the news of all things happening with the service members stationed at Fort Hood and the veterans in the communities surrounding the post.
When it comes to active-duty troops, the Herald reports on the different types of training that is done, such as live-fire exercises with Abrams tanks, Bradley Fighting Vehicles and small arms such as the M4 rifle. The Herald also reports on training that doesn’t make such a big boom, such as cyber work and robotic vehicle maneuvering.
The Herald also cares about the personal stories. Soldiers have a habit of stepping up when the occasion calls for it, whether it is saving the life of a fellow American or just stopping on the side of the road to help someone change their tire.
The Fort Hood Herald is also very involved with the local veterans community and the families of both veterans and active-duty service members, regardless of branch of service. Every Wednesday edition features a story on the career of a local veteran and how the military impacted their life. Recently, the newspaper also began featuring stories on the spouses of veterans and how their spouse’s military career affected their own lives.
For special events, the Killeen Daily Herald also provides special publications, such as the annual Veterans Day magazine, the 1st Cavalry Division’s 100th birthday and Fort Hood’s 80th.
The Killeen Daily Herald also launches enterprise and investigative reports into the Army and Fort Hood, forcing military officials to become transparent on questionable leadership decisions, crimes on post and tragic vehicle deaths. Sometimes those reports get nationwide attention, including inside the walls of the Pentagon.
To learn more about what the troops, the veterans community and their families are up to, look for the Fort Hood Herald every Wednesday and read more about the military daily in the Killeen Daily Herald at kdhnews.com.
