FORT HOOD — The annual Military Order of the Purple Heart Ball will be held on. Feb 11 at the Lone Star Conference Center (formerly know as Club Hood), which is located on Fort Hood’s 24th Street, Building 5764. Social hour will be from 5 to 6 p.m. and the event starts at 6 p.m.
Purple Heart recipients and one guest and Gold Star Families will be able to attend the ball at no cost. Others may attend at a cost of $35 per person. Organizations or individuals may sponsor a table for $300 and receive eight free tickets. Sponsorship will provide an opportunity for a Purple Heart recipient or Gold Star Family member to attend the ball at no cost to them. Showing appreciation for the sacrifices they have made is appreciated, organizers said.
