The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce Military Relations Council and the Central Texas Association of the U.S. Army hosted two knowledgeable military leaders for a lunch at Central Texas College on Tuesday to learn about the current North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s current response to Russian aggression.

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. JT Thomson, a former 1st Cavalry Division commander who retired recently as the commander of the NATO Allied Land Force, and British Maj. Gen. Michael Keating, the deputy commander of support for III Corps and Fort Hood, both gave their perspective on what the U.S. and the United Kingdom are providing NATO to ensure allied nations are protected in the event of Russian incursions.

