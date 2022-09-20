The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce Military Relations Council and the Central Texas Association of the U.S. Army hosted two knowledgeable military leaders for a lunch at Central Texas College on Tuesday to learn about the current North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s current response to Russian aggression.
Retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. JT Thomson, a former 1st Cavalry Division commander who retired recently as the commander of the NATO Allied Land Force, and British Maj. Gen. Michael Keating, the deputy commander of support for III Corps and Fort Hood, both gave their perspective on what the U.S. and the United Kingdom are providing NATO to ensure allied nations are protected in the event of Russian incursions.
“I’m a big advocate of NATO. It is not a perfect alliance, but it is the largest, oldest and most successful defense alliance in the history of the world,” Thomson said. “If we didn’t have NATO today, we’d need something like it.”
Thomson said that Sept. 11, 2001, was a perfect example of the need for NATO.
“In response to 9/11, NATO declared Article 5 for the first and only time in its history,” he said. “That’s the article, from the 14 articles, where an attack on one equals an attack on all. We haven’t done it ever since 9/11.”
And while terrorism is still a concern, the most significant and direct threat to allied security and to peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic area is Russia, as evidenced most recently by Russian President Vladamir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, he said.
“NATO’s center of gravity is unity and cohesion. And he’s always looking for way to foment distrust in the alliance and sew discord,” Thomson said. “While NATO is only defensive in nature, it still scares Putin. Those 30 members (allied NATO nations) total almost one billion people, generates well over 50% of the world’s GDP and NATO together has over 3.2 million-active duty military to well, what was Russia’s 1.1 million active-duty military.
“But instead of being a peaceful neighbor and a constructive economic partner, Putin has chosen to be a belligerent competitor, which always stokes the resolve and cohesion of the alliance.”
Keating began by thanking everyone for the outpouring of love and support he and his nation have received so far upon the death of his own leader, Queen Elizabeth II.
“I’m conscious I sit some 277 years after you decided you were going to express a view on my royal family, but 277 years have proven one thing, and that is that time can heal,” he said. “It’s an example of how people can move on and how friendships can be better, despite what precedes everything.
“I’ve been struck, actually, by just how much of a sense of loss you have felt as a nation following the death of my queen. So thank you all for that, and all of your messages of condolences over the last couple of weeks.”
Keating went on to note where allied NATO nations’ militaries were stationed throughout Europe and the abilities of NATO to provide troops quickly in case of Russian aggression against a NATO ally, such as the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps.
“I’m privileged to be sitting here as a deputy commander of the III U.S. Armored Corps — NATO has a standing force body of corps-level organizations, but never anywhere in the world will you find a corps as well equipped as III Armored Corps in terms of the substance, the equipment it has to have,” he said. “Nonetheless, the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps is a UK-framework, freestyle headquarters based in the UK, but it consists of 20 contributing nations that will, in the event of war, assign forces to the corps in a way that you don’t have to. They will fight with their sister corps, being III Armored Corps and obviously V Corps, which is forward based in Poland as we speak as well.”
During the luncheon, a color guard was provided by the Texas A&M University-Central Texas ROTC unit and six Vietnam veterans were recognized and pinned with the Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin as a thank you for their service. The III Corps and Fort Hood Noncommissioned Officer of the Year, Sgt. Joshua Macias of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, and Soldier of the Year Spc. Kole Vigilancia, of the 89th Military Police Brigade, were honored as well. Both soldiers are based at Fort Hood.
