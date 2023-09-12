An event featuring — and specifically for — military spouses in the Fort Cavazos-Killeen area is sold out on Thursday.
The free MilSpouseFest event is expected to host more than 250 military spouses, addressing wide-spread needs within their community, and helping them thrive in the local community.
Director Danya Devine will speak at the event, as well as the 2023 AFI Air Force Spouse of the Year and renowned comedian Ashley Gutermuth.
The MilSpouseFest is sponsored by various military spouses and community leaders in partnership with USAA.
“Our partnership with USAA amplifies our dedication to this essential community,” Devine said. “Each gathering serves a singular purpose: fortifying a connected, empowered global military spouse that feels more supported when they leave than when they arrived.”
The event also features an expert-led panel discussion addressing challenges and exploring viable solutions and support strategies during the festival which will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Courtyard By Marriott in Killeen.
The Department of Defense Well-Being of Military Spouses survey results which showed overall satisfaction with military life has declined by 7% from 2019 to 49%.
Although there has been a steady increase in the percentage of spouses employed in their area of education or training, the study shows a 21% unemployment rate for military spouses, and an increase of about 25% of military spouses indicated they experience food insecurity. Following the pandemic, about 54% of active-duty spouses indicated their childcare plans had been disrupted. This directly correlates to lower financial well-being, poorer mental health, and lower satisfaction within marriage and the military lifestyle, the study concluded.
MilSpouseFest addresses these concerns through localized solutions to equipping spouses with vital resources and support essential for thriving in their communities, according to a news release. The event aims to connect military spouses locally, bolster their sense of community through workshops, offer local resources and advertise employment opportunities.
