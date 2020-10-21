Allison Calik, founder of the Facebook group Military Spouse Coalition, hosted an awareness event at Fort Hood Street and Rancier Avenue in Killeen on Wednesday to bring attention to the case of Army Pvt. Richard Halliday, a member of the 1st Armored Division, who was stationed at Fort Bliss near El Paso and has been reported missing, last having reported contact with his parents on July 23. Calik, who’s husband is stationed at Fort Hood, said she plans to host a weekly rally, and that the Military Spouse Coalition is dedicated to helping military families find missing members. “He’s basically in the same boat,” Calik said, referencing the similarities between Halliday and Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen, the Fort Hood solider who was found murdered last summer. “The military should be notifying the families right away, and they’re not.” Anyone with information on Pvt. Halliday is asked to contact 941-677-0060.
top story
Military support group hosts event for missing soldier
- Steve Wilson | Herald
-
-
- 0
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's e-Edition
Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Killeen ISD spokeswoman arrested on misdemeanor charge after domestic incident
- Man who was missing from Fort Hood found "Alive and Safe"
- Missing man reported at Fort Hood
- Army soldier’s grievance denied by KISD after comments at a June board meeting
- Affidavit details accusations against KISD spokeswoman
- KISD has now had 176 positive cases of the coronavirus including students and staff
- Flash mob at Killeen H-E-B promotes arts event
- Cold front expected to hit Killeen this afternoon
- Killeen police need assistance identifying man they say deposited forged checks
- Study: Killeen intersection needs traffic signal change
Images
Commented
- Killeen assistant city manager resigning (8)
- Protest outside Fort Hood as east gate closes (6)
- KISD has had 111 total cases of the coronavirus since March (6)
- Harris calls for impact fees, southern corridor development (5)
- Video calls Black people ‘stupid’ if they vote for Brad Buckley (4)
- KISD has now had 176 positive cases of the coronavirus including students and staff (3)
- Killeen ISD spokeswoman arrested on misdemeanor charge after domestic incident (3)
- Army soldier’s grievance denied by KISD after comments at a June board meeting (3)
- Both Brad Buckley and Keke Williams are meeting with voters in person ahead of early voting on Tuesday (3)
- Killeen man set to be executed in Indiana Thursday for brutal double murder at Fort Hood in 1999 (3)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.