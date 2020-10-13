A soldier reported missing last week from Fort Hood as AWOL has been found safe, officials said.
First Cavalry Division soldier Pfc. Edward Casteel went missing last week., according a flyer circulating on the internet about his disappearance.
“I’ll confirm that he is currently safe and properly accounted for.” Lt. Col. Christopher Brautigam, spokesman for the division, said on Tuesday.
Several news outlets have reported that Casteel was arrested Oct. 6 in Lincoln Parish in Louisiana after fleeing from police on Interstate 20.
