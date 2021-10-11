The family of a Fort Hood soldier who failed to report for duty last week told Army officials Sunday night that the soldier is safe and is with family members.
Pfc. Jennifer Sewell, who is assigned to Fort Hood’s 3rd Cavalry Regiment, failed to report for duty on Thursday, Oct. 7, Fort Hood announced in a news release on Saturday.
The news release said Fort Hood police were seeking the public’s help in finding Sewell.
Sewell left on-post barracks at approximately 4 p.m. on Oct. 7, Fort Hood officials said. The same day, Sewell’s unit reported that she failed to report to work. Attempts to contact Sewell by law enforcement, her chain-of-command and her family have were initially unsuccessful, the release said.
However, at approximately 7 p.m. on Sunday, leadership from Sewell’s chain of command spoke to Sewell’s family, who confirmed the soldier is safe and with extended family.
Fort Hood officials continue to communicate with Sewell’s family and friends, to ensure she has access to resources she may need and to return her safely to Fort Hood, a Sunday night news release from Fort Hood said.
“Pfc. Sewell is a valued member of our team, and our number one priority is ensuring her safe return. We are in regular contact with her family and will provide any assistance she and her family may need to return to Fort Hood,” said Ltc. Octavia Davis, commander of Regimental Support Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment.
Fort Hood officials are respecting the family’s privacy and will not provide any additional information until the appropriate time, according to the release.
