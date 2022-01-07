Fort Hood officials are planning to conduct controlled burns in the post’s training areas in the coming days.
The controlled brush fires, scheduled for Sunday and Monday, will be in live-fire areas 85, 86 and 87, and training areas 15 and 16, according to Virginia Sanders, supervisor of the Endangered Species Management Team of the Department of Public Works Natural and Cultural Resources Management Branch, which assists with the prescribed burns.
The live-fire areas are near the middle of Fort Hood off East Range Road. The training areas are on the east side of the installation.
Controlled burns in the winter are common at Fort Hood, and can help thwart wildfires during the summer.
Area residents may see smoke rising from the direction of Fort Hood during the burns.
