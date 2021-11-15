President Joe Biden on Veterans Day announced more veterans will soon receive expanded health care options if they have been exposed to “contaminants and environmental hazards,” such as burn pits, while serving in Southwest Asia and other regions where burn pits were in use.
In a fact sheet put out by the White House, the administration stated it “is committed to doing more to enable timely access to services and benefits for those potentially exposed to hazardous materials.”
In August, the Department of Veterans Affairs began processing veteran disability claims for three illnesses believed to be related to exposure to burn pits used in the Southwest Asia theater of operations.
Asthma, rhinitis and sinusitis are presumed to have been caused by exposure to particulate matter, such as the smoke from burn pits, for service members deployed to Southwest Asia if the conditions manifested within 10 years of a qualifying deployment.
The announcement will allow for a number of new support options to sick veterans, such as the creation of “presumptions of exposure” in order to establish service connections for various chronic conditions and expanded disability benefits based on that exposure.
The fact sheet also states that the VA is to “assess potential associations between military environmental exposures and constrictive bronchiolitis, lung cancers, and rare respiratory cancers such as squamous cell carcinoma of the larynx or trachea and salivary gland-type tumors of the trachea. The President has directed VA to complete the review of rare cancers and provide recommendations about new presumptions of service connection within 90 days.”
Diane Slape, a Copperas Cove resident, said this is a step in the right direction for the many veterans getting sick from burn pit exposure and for their families. Her husband, retired Army Sgt. 1st Class Frederick Slape, died in 2015 from cancer she believes was related to his exposure to burn pits in Afghanistan.
“There are some out there who fought for years with cancer and died — this will also help their families get the benefits they need by making their illnesses service connected,” she said. “And for many of those getting sick, symptoms may not start showing up for years after they get out of the military. Without presuming their illnesses to be service connected, they have not been able to get the medical care they needed.”
Yoshenobia Harris, a Kempner resident who also lost her husband to cancer, said finally having her husband’s death listed as service connected would mean more to her than any monetary benefits ever would.
Her husband, retired Army Staff Sgt. Jimmy Wayne Harris, died in 2018 of an unknown lung cancer. Yoshenobia described him as a “health nut” and a non-smoker.
“I’m excited they are taking this new step and including these new cancers,” she said. “There are so many soldiers, men and women, that have these unknown (cancer) diagnoses.
“You can’t tell me a 41-year-old who was in good shape be diagnosed with cancer and then be gone four months later, and now I have to be the one to prove (his death) was service related. It’s just like a sigh of relief that now somebody is listening.”
More than 3.7 million active-duty service members and veterans have been exposed to the toxic smoke from trash burning pits while serving in areas such as Iraq and Afghanistan during the War on Terror. Burn pits were used to destroy plastics, batteries, medical waste, ammunition and everything in between. They were a common way to get rid of waste and helped ensure some items — such as military uniforms and items that could potentially be used against military troops — did not fall into enemy hands. Burn pits have been in use in Southwest Asia since August 1990 at the beginning of Operation Desert Shield and used throughout the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
