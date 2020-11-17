The National Mounted Warfare Museum will break ground Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m.
The National Mounted Warfare Foundation reached its fundraising goal of $10.9 million in February to build Phase I of the museum, which will be near Fort Hood’s main gate, outside of the security fence.
Completion of Phase I is expected to be in 2022.
Phase I will include 13,000 square feet of interactive and immersive permanent exhibit galleries and over 7,000 square feet of temporary exhibit space. The museum will replace Fort Hood’s two existing museums.
According to the foundation, the museum “will honor the legacy of the soldiers and units that have served on Fort Hood, as well as the history of mounted combat in the United States Army.”
Supporters say the museum will bring renewed tourism to the Killeen-Fort Hood area, improving the local economy.
The event is not open to the public, but will be live-streamed on the foundation’s Facebook page, facebook.com/nmwfoundation.
