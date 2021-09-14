The Hispanic Veterans Leadership Alliance, comprised of senior former military officers from all branches of the armed forces, issued a statement Tuesday urging Americans to participate in renaming several of the nation’s major military installations, including Fort Hood, which were named after members of the Confederacy during the Civil War.
The National Defense Authorization Act of 2021, signed into law by Congress in December 2020 after overriding a veto by then President Donald Trump, required all military installations or buildings named after a Confederate soldier be changed.
There are currently 10 installations named after Confederates, all Army: Camp Beauregard, Louisiana; Fort Benning, Georgia; Fort Bragg, North Carolina; Fort Gordon, Georgia; Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia; Fort Hood; Fort Lee, Virginia; Fort Pickett, Virginia; Fort Polk, Louisiana; and Fort Rucker, Alabama. A study has not yet been published to determine the financial cost to the Army to rename the installations.
The Hispanic Veterans Leadership Alliance “recommends Fort Hood, Texas be renamed for the U.S. Army’s first Hispanic four-star general, Richard E. Cavazos; Fort Bragg, North Carolina for U.S. Army Special Forces (master sergeant) and Medal of Honor recipient, Roy P. Benavidez; and Naval Station Rota, Spain as Horacio Rivero Jr., Naval Station as namesake in honor of the U.S. Navy’s first Hispanic four-star Admiral,” the alliance stated in a Tuesday release.
Of note, the U.S. Navy does not have any installations or buildings named after a member of the Confederacy, as Naval Station Rota, Spain is named after the city it is located in. Only the U.S. Army has installations or buildings named after members of the Confederacy.
“Each of these individuals has earned his place in our nation’s military history and deserves to be memorialized. Further, their stories must be shared with future generations as instructive examples of leadership and distinction,” the release stated.
Cavazos, who died in 2017, was former III Corps and Fort Hood commander and served 33 years in the Army. He was awarded the Silver Star during combat in the Korean War. A school in Nolanville is named after him.
Benavidez’s was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions in Vietnam. The Special Forces soldier was almost left for dead after running through withering enemy fire to save the lives of eight Special Forces soldiers who were outnumbered by more than 1,000 North Vietnamese at Loc Ninh, Vietnam.
Horacio Rivero Jr. was aboard the USS San Juan at Guadalcanal-Tulagi, a lone raid on the Gilbert Islands and the attacks to seize control of the Santa Cruz Islands during World War II. Then a gunnery officer, Rivero, and his battery team helped save the lives of Marines making beach landings under withering enemy fire. Later, aboard the USS Pittsburg, he helped save the ship after it was severely damaged by a torpedo strike. He went on and received the Bronze Star with a “V” for meritorious service.
The naming commission formed jointly by the Department of Defense and Congress are required to report to Congress by next month with their recommendations.
Why are they wanting to go with only Hispanic names, They should look at the Pacific Asia people as well as whites ,Blacks
