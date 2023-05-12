A Navy veteran who served in the early 1970s is scheduled to be laid to rest with no family present on Wednesday at the veterans cemetery in Killeen.
“On Wednesday, May 17th at 11:00 a.m. sharp, the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will conduct an Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for U.S. Navy Veteran Richard James Betti. Born on June 26, 1953, Mr. Betti served from August 1972 to May 1974. Mr. Betti received the National Defense Service Medal,” according to a release from the Texas Veterans Land Board, which operates the local veterans cemetery and others in the state.
