Burial

Petty Officer 1st Class Jerrald Jackson, left, and Petty Officer 1st Class Ernesto Loa salute in November 2016 during the burial service for U.S. Navy veteran Richard Lee Anderson at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. Anderson served in the Navy from November 1996 to October 2002 and passed away with no next of kin able to attend the burial.

 Eric J. Shelton | Herald

A Navy veteran who served in the early 1970s is scheduled to be laid to rest with no family present on Wednesday at the veterans cemetery in Killeen.

“On Wednesday, May 17th at 11:00 a.m. sharp, the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will conduct an Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for U.S. Navy Veteran Richard James Betti. Born on June 26, 1953, Mr. Betti served from August 1972 to May 1974. Mr. Betti received the National Defense Service Medal,” according to a release from the Texas Veterans Land Board, which operates the local veterans cemetery and others in the state.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.