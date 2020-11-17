“Dateline” on NBC will air “Voices for Vanessa” on Thursday at 9 p.m. Andrea Canning will report on the murder of Spc. Vanessa Guillen during a one-hour broadcast spotlighting how the case inspired a movement to fight sexual harassment and assault in the military.
During the broadcast, Dateline will question Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy about the investigation and allegations of sexual assault in the military.
Canning will also be interviewing Guillen’s sisters Lupe and Mayra Guillen; mother Gloria Guillen; Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif.; and Maj. Gen. Donna Martin, the commander of U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, among others.
