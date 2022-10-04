FORT HOOD — III Corps and Fort Hood welcomed a new commander on Tuesday during a change of command ceremony at the corps’ headquarters.
Lt. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe took the reins from Lt. Gen. Robert “Pat” White during a ceremony overseen by Gen. Andrew P. Poppas, commander of U.S. Army Forces Command, the corps’ higher headquarters.
Bernabe most recently served as the commander of the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, Texas. White is retiring after 37 years of service.
“It’s been an absolute honor and a privilege to serve with you,” White said. “I do think during my tenure, I made it pretty clear our No. 1 job is to fight and win — that’s our job. But we couldn’t do it without our people, because we are a people organization.”
Bernabe is no stranger to Fort Hood, having once commanded the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.
“To Pat and Emma White, Jayne and I would like to publicly thank you for your gracious hospitality during a very long transition. It made it very easy to get in here to join the team, to figure out how things work,” he said. “Jane and I are excited to be back here in central Texas, back here among old friends and good neighbors. Folks have embraced us with open arms.
“We look forward to working with you as we continue to ensure The Great Place remains the installation of choice, nestled right here in this community of choice for all of our soldiers and their families.”
