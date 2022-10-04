III Corps CoC

Gen. Andrew P. Poppas has an exchange of words with Lt. Gen Sean Bernabe as he hands over their flags to illustrate the relinquishing of command of III Corps and Fort Hood from Lt. Gen. Robert P. White.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

FORT HOOD — III Corps and Fort Hood welcomed a new commander on Tuesday during a change of command ceremony at the corps’ headquarters.

Lt. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe took the reins from Lt. Gen. Robert “Pat” White during a ceremony overseen by Gen. Andrew P. Poppas, commander of U.S. Army Forces Command, the corps’ higher headquarters.

