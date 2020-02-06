FORT HOOD — Fort Hood soldiers have a new option for getting a meal on post as the The Culinary Outpost food truck opened up for business on Thursday in front of III Corps headquarters.
The food truck is operated by Army cooks and offers a variety of choices for breakfast and a Tex-Mex themed menu for lunch and dinner, said Sgt. Maj. Sylvia Thomas, the III Corps chief culinary management sergeant major. Soldiers with meal card accounts can get a meal using their military identification card, and those without a meal account can pay cash.
Thomas said they hope to have credit card machines by the end of the year, which will allow the food truck and the brick and mortar dining facilities to accept debit and credit cards for payment.
“In total, we have 14 designated people who are going to run this truck so they can create shifts,” she said. “The intent is for us to be able to run it five times a week, three meals a day. And then on weekends, where the dining facility out on West Fort Hood is closed, we’re going to go out there so we can support our customers so they have the means to have something to eat as well.”
The food truck will be at different locations on Fort Hood during weekdays.
The cooks designated to run the food truck come from the 1st Cavalry Division, 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command and the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, Thomas said. The 1st Cavalry Division has been designated to manage the truck on a daily basis.
“Having a food truck opens up a whole new list of experiences for cooks in the Army,” said Spc. Shaquel Cunningham, culinary specialist from 1st Cavalry Division. “And I’m gaining experience that will definitely help out in the civilian sector, which is seeing more and more food trucks in operation.”
