FORT CAVAZOS — A change-of-command ceremony was held inside III Armored Corps Headquarters on Friday morning, welcoming a new garrison commander for Fort Cavazos.

The ceremony highlighted the departing of outgoing commander, Col. Chad Foster, and welcomed the new incoming commander, Col. Lakicia Stokes. She is the second woman in the post’s history to be garrison commander. The first was Col. Victoria M. Bruzese from 2004-2007, post officials said Thursday morning.

