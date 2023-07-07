FORT CAVAZOS — A change-of-command ceremony was held inside III Armored Corps Headquarters on Friday morning, welcoming a new garrison commander for Fort Cavazos.
The ceremony highlighted the departing of outgoing commander, Col. Chad Foster, and welcomed the new incoming commander, Col. Lakicia Stokes. She is the second woman in the post’s history to be garrison commander. The first was Col. Victoria M. Bruzese from 2004-2007, post officials said Thursday morning.
Stokes is no stranger to Fort Cavazos, having served as commander of 2-393rd Brigade Support Battalion on post from June 2019 to June 2021.
“Civilians and soldiers, you are the heart and soul of this organization,” Stokes said to the dozens of attendees at the ceremony. “I am deeply humbled, thankful and grateful to be joining your ranks, and I promise to lead with integrity and compassion.”
Foster, who became garrison commander in 2021, was honored for his service.
“Ladies and gentlemen, Chad Foster was absolutely the right leader at the right time.” Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, III Corps and Fort Cavazos commander, said during the ceremony.
“We’re looking forward to getting to know you (Stokes) and your family, and we know and we are confident that under your leadership, Fort Cavazos will remain the installation of choice,” said the three-star general.
Foster thanked his family garrison staff for their support during his command. He also thanked the community.
“Complex problems require community solutions, and our installation confronts complex problems on a daily basis,” he said. “Therefore, we are fortunate to have a community such as this. One that stands with us when things are tough. One that steps forward when a lot of others might step back. Together we have done a lot and I know you’re going to do even more great things with Col. Stokes at the helm. Wrap your arms around her the same way you did me and my family.”
