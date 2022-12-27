FORT HOOD — Officials expect the National Mounted Warrior Museum to open in fall of 2023, but the foundation working on completing the museum is hoping to finish 2022 strong with the donations needed to complete the additional phases of the construction.
Retired Lt. Gen. Paul Funk, the president and CEO of the National Mounted Warfare Foundation, said in an email that despite the first phase being complete, there was much more work to be done.
“As 2022 comes to a close, I want to thank you for supporting the National Mounted Warfare Foundation on behalf of the foundation’s board of directors and staff,” he said in the mass email to museum supporters. “You should be proud of what your gifts have allowed us to accomplish over the past few years — not many organizations can say they built a world-class museum during the pandemic! Your support has been crucial to our success.”
Despite the accomplishments of 2022, Funk said he and the foundation are focused on what needs to be done in the future.
“This includes conducting a grand opening of the National Mounted Warrior Museum in the fall of 2023 and developing future expansions of the Museum,” he said. “To help us continue our momentum going into 2023, please consider making an end-of-year gift to the foundation by 31 December 2022.”
An exact date for the fall grand opening has not been set yet, as the exhibits that will fill the museum are being built remotely with no exact times for delivery yet, said Steven Draper, museum director. While the museum still hosts private tours right now and plans for some sneak previews throughout 2023, the museum will not be open to the public until after the grand opening.
“We expect the installation of exhibits in the Museum to begin the last week of June 2023 and be complete by the end of September 2023,” the foundation said in a separate “Season’s Greetings” email. “We are looking at holding the Museum’s grand opening the week before Veterans Day 2023.”
The foundation will conduct its annual Homecoming for Heroes gala, an annual fundraiser, on April 22.”
In 2020, the $38 million project broke ground at Fort Hood after being in planning for 10 years; the phase one rotunda was completed in late 2021.
The new museum is expected to grow in size in subsequent phases, officials said. It is being built outside Fort Hood’s security fence, meaning visitors will not have go through a Fort Hood gate to get to it — an important point for tourists who want to avoid the hassle of getting through Fort Hood’s guarded gates.
Touted as tourism draw for the Killeen-Fort Hood area, officials expect the museum to bring in 265,000 visitors per year, most of them who live outside the area.
No gift is too big or small, and all gifts are appreciated, Funk said.
Donations can be made at nmwfoundation.org/Donate, by sending a check to the National Mounted Warfare Foundation, 207 S. 3rd Street, Suite 100, Copperas Cove, Texas 76522, or by phone at 254-213-5014.
