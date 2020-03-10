FORT HOOD — While a big celebration event is on hold, the new USO center on Fort Hood is already open and providing some services. It is the largest USO in the world in terms of size and services offered, and officials expect it to be fully operational closer to the end of March.
The 32,000-square-foot building is located at at 121 761st Tank Battalion Avenue, by T.J. Mills Boulevard. It will feature a children’s play area; a gaming area with six of the latest X-Box platforms and six PlayStations; 30 computer stations; a 30-plus seat theater with state-of-the-art sound system; and a fully-viewable kitchen area where professional chefs can give cooking classes.
The USO services are free for service members and their families.
The grand opening of the new Fort Hood USO and concert with Grammy-award winner Ciara, originally scheduled for March 19, has been postponed due to concerns with COVID-19, the new coronavirus, despite no local cases being reported.
Ciara, who is pregnant, said in a statement on Saturday that her doctors had advised her to limit travel and exposure to large crowds.
“With the continued spread of the coronavirus throughout the U.S., as a pregnant woman, my doctors have advised me to limit travel and large group gatherings,” Ciara said in a statement. “I am disappointed I won’t be able to return this month to the place where I was born, Ft. Hood Texas, and put on the amazing show we had planned.”
Instead of a grand opening, a celebration of the new USO center will be rescheduled for a later date this summer, with the concert to be rescheduled later in 2020 after Ciara has had her baby and is able to travel again, said USO spokeswoman Eugenia Gardner. Details will be published once new dates for both events are determined.
“We are excited and looking forward to working with Ciara,” Gardner said. “She’s committed to the Fort Hood community, as she has a long history with Fort Hood.”
