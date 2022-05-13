Family members and friends gathered in the Killeen Arts and Activities Center in downtown Killeen on Friday as nearly 20 cadets of Texas A&M University-Central Texas’ ROTC program received their commission as a second lieutenant.
The event was an emotional one as the cadets, relatives and friends shed tears of happiness as they walked across the stage to get their new rank and the first salute from someone of their choosing.
After getting his first salute from his father, 2nd Lt. Tiaion Alverson received a huge hug from his father, Andre.
“I want to thank God for everything; for my family and friends in attendance. I am truly proud and prepared to go into the force as a second lieutenant. This was a long term goal for myself and I had a clear vision for it. Thank you everybody,” Alverson said in his speech.
Moments such as these were at the forefront of Friday’s ceremony.
William Emrick got down on one knee so his wife and daughters could pin his new rank on him.
Fort Hood’s garrison commander was at the event as the keynote speaker.
“I am the garrison commander on Fort Hood and I have the best job on Fort Hood. Period. Because I get to come out and do a lot of things like this. I get to engage with the community, I get to support you, even as you support us,” Col. Chad Foster said, “And I am very, very proud to stand here with you today.”
According to a news release from A&M-Central Texas, past years’ cadets at the school earned Distinguished Military Graduate status, ranking in both the top 10% and top 20% of ROTC cadets nationwide.
Here is the full list of cadets who were commissioned as second lieutenants during the ceremony:
Tiaion Alverson
Adam Arel
Alice Baskous
Timothy Duyst
William Emrick
Bradley Grace
Claudia Guambana Pilco
Keahl Holder
Russell Howard
Nicklos Lopez
Desiree Martir Rodriguez
Jessica Rivera
James Rodriguez
Briggett Self
Burnell Stewart
Marquise Stewart
Megan Tedtaotao
Anthony Traconis
Catherine Wilson
